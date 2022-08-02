Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 2,758 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,249 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,731 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,105,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.83. 6,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,291. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

