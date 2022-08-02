Klingman & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,665 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,570 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $23,964,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $32,842,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.74. 42,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,118,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

