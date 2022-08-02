Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 36,379 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,743 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,379 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up about 1.2% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $14,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.93. 20,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,027. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.55.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

