Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the June 30th total of 21,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Kismet Acquisition Two Stock Performance

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two stock remained flat at $9.84 during trading on Monday. 284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,297. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Kismet Acquisition Two has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kismet Acquisition Two

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 82,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,458,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kismet Acquisition Two by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Kismet Acquisition Two Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

