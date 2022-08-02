Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Price Target Cut to €75.00

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from €83.00 ($85.57) to €75.00 ($77.32) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KIGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Kion Group from €110.00 ($113.40) to €91.00 ($93.81) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kion Group from €75.00 ($77.32) to €54.00 ($55.67) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kion Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kion Group from €71.00 ($73.20) to €67.00 ($69.07) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kion Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Price Performance

KIGRY opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

Kion Group Increases Dividend

Kion Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.2583 per share. This is an increase from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

(Get Rating)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.