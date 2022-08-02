Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 264.0 days.
Kingspan Group Price Performance
Shares of KGSPF remained flat at $60.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $122.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.59.
About Kingspan Group
