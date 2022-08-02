Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 264.0 days.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

Shares of KGSPF remained flat at $60.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $122.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.59.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

