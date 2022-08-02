Kimberly-Clark Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.16 (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

Kimberly-Clark has a dividend payout ratio of 69.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $6.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 393.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 173,700 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,111.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 145,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 133,342 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,356,000 after purchasing an additional 101,480 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

