Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Short Interest Update

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,600 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 486,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kimball International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,777,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kimball International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,749,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kimball International by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 169,593 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Kimball International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in Kimball International in the 1st quarter valued at $5,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KBAL traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.28. 349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Kimball International has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59.

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $180.92 million during the quarter.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

