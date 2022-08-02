Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Short Interest Down 34.2% in July

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,900 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the June 30th total of 565,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,719.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Mizuho upgraded Kikkoman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Kikkoman Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KIKOF opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. Kikkoman has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.05.
About Kikkoman
Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan, North America, and internationally. The company offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, handy seasoning mixes, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kikkoman (KIKOF)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- It’s Time To Check On Cyber-Security Stock Check Point Software
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
Receive News & Ratings for Kikkoman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kikkoman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.