Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Short Interest Down 34.2% in July

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,900 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the June 30th total of 565,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,719.0 days.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Kikkoman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIKOF opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. Kikkoman has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.05.

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan, North America, and internationally. The company offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, handy seasoning mixes, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines.

