Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.03-1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-438 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.89 million.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of KFRC stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $66.68. The stock had a trading volume of 105,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,252. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Kforce has a 12-month low of $55.94 and a 12-month high of $81.47.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $416.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.02 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kforce will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Kforce news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,421 shares in the company, valued at $940,970.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 1,345.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 134,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kforce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

