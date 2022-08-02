Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kforce updated its Q3 guidance to $1.03-1.11 EPS.

Kforce Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of KFRC stock traded down $4.25 on Tuesday, hitting $62.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,594. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Kforce has a 12-month low of $55.94 and a 12-month high of $81.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,421 shares in the company, valued at $940,970.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 30.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 11.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kforce by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

