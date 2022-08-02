Kestrel Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 321,100 Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 321,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,000. Radian Group accounts for approximately 3.4% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,992,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,410 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter worth about $47,540,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,984,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,197,000 after acquiring an additional 623,461 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,624,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,852,000 after acquiring an additional 391,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.
Insider Transactions at Radian Group
Radian Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Radian Group stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80.
Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Radian Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 22.54%.
Radian Group Profile
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radian Group (RDN)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.