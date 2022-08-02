Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $7.96 Million Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Avid Technology makes up about 3.8% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Avid Technology worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Avid Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 482,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,813,000 after buying an additional 40,794 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,656,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVID has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avid Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $254,326.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

