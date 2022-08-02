Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $6.26 Million Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Banner makes up approximately 3.0% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Banner worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Banner by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 344,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BANR. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

