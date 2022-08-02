Kestrel Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Xperi accounts for approximately 2.4% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.28% of Xperi worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $1,692,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Xperi by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Xperi by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 92,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 52,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

XPER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

