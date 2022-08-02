Kestrel Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Civista Bancshares worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 251,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIVB opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $320.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIVB shares. Hovde Group cut shares of Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Harry Singer purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,820.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

