Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Update

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,363,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 1,048,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,633.0 days.

Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPDCF remained flat at $1.45 during trading on Tuesday. Keppel DC REIT has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.

About Keppel DC REIT

See Also

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

