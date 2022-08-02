Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Update

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,363,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 1,048,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,633.0 days.
Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KPDCF remained flat at $1.45 during trading on Tuesday. Keppel DC REIT has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.
About Keppel DC REIT
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keppel DC REIT (KPDCF)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel DC REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel DC REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.