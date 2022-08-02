Kendall Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Magna International by 1,609.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Magna International by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Magna International by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.55.

Magna International Price Performance

MGA traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.99. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.65%.

Magna International Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

