Kendall Capital Management Sells 215 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,307. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,302,200.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,026.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,971.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $1,302,200.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,026.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,539 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

