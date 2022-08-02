Kendall Capital Management Raises Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in UGI were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UGI by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,901,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,915,000 after buying an additional 844,167 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $29,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,569,000 after acquiring an additional 539,149 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 23.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,549,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,345,000 after acquiring an additional 482,094 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,072,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,235,000 after acquiring an additional 466,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

