Kendall Capital Management Has $3.66 Million Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. CSG Systems International comprises 1.8% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth $66,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth $72,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:CSGS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 162,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.75. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $66.58.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $246.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

In other news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $573,923.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,808.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

