Kendall Capital Management Has $1.38 Million Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $117.93. 1,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.48 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average of $104.87.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

