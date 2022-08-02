Kelly Schmidt Sells 1,940 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.28. The company had a trading volume of 903,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,084. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

