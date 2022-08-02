Keller Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 13.20 (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.16) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Keller Group Stock Performance

Shares of KLR stock opened at GBX 760 ($9.31) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £553.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 903.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 743.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 792.88. Keller Group has a 12-month low of GBX 670 ($8.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,043.60 ($12.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35.

Insider Transactions at Keller Group

In other Keller Group news, insider Kerry Porritt bought 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 725 ($8.88) per share, with a total value of £1,703.75 ($2,087.67).

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilisation, remediation, and monitoring, as well as bearing capacity.

