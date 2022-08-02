KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $13.74

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $13.28. KE shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 62,419 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEKE. Citigroup began coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -47.21 and a beta of -1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in KE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in KE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About KE

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.