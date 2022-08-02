KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.53-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.63 billion. KBR also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.53-2.65 EPS.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE KBR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,499,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.92 and a beta of 1.23. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,100 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.99 per share, with a total value of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in KBR by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in KBR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.