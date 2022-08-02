KBC Group NV Sells 164,653 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164,653 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.23% of Fortive worth $50,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $60.62. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays increased their price target on Fortive from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

