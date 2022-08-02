KBC Group NV Purchases 26,007 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,007 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $56,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $358.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $283.72 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. UBS Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Profile



Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

