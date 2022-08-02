KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.12% of Zscaler worth $40,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Zscaler by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Zscaler by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,848,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $153.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.82 and a 200 day moving average of $198.60. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.65.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.