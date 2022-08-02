KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 319,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,115 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $48,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 11.1% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.35. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.59%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

