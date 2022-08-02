KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,321,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.23% of FOX worth $52,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of FOX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FOX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,745,000 after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. Fox Co. has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

