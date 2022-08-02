KBC Group NV Has $43.09 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,344 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $43,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.8% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Hershey by 1.8% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in Hershey by 6.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 866,588 shares of company stock valued at $191,036,015. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $229.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.88. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. Hershey’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

