KBC Group NV Has $38.30 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 401.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 301,877 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $38,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $110.65 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.



