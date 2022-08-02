KBC Group NV Boosts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 295.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 960,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718,063 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $39,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Schlumberger by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Cowen upped their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.15.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,067,459 shares of company stock worth $206,090,521 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.