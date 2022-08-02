KBC Group NV Acquires 591,086 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,391,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,086 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.6% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $175,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 128,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 50,611 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 675,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $828,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,883,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

