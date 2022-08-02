Kattana (KTN) Price Up 15% Over Last Week

Kattana (KTN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00003052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kattana has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kattana has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $56,246.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00627803 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016289 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00034373 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,104,453 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

