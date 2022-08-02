Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Shares Up 24.3%

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) shares shot up 24.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 107,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 74,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Karnalyte Resources Stock Up 24.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.58.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Company Profile

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

