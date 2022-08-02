Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd.

Kansas City Life Insurance Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCLI opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $119.23 million for the quarter.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

