KamPay Market Cap Tops $672,251.51 (KAMPAY)

KamPay (KAMPAY) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, KamPay has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. KamPay has a total market capitalization of $672,251.51 and approximately $141,842.00 worth of KamPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KamPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.60 or 0.00625183 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016840 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00034645 BTC.
KamPay Profile
KamPay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,224,746 coins. KamPay’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KamPay is https://reddit.com/r/Kamari_Coin.
