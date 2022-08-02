Kaizen Financial Strategies Invests $210,000 in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of InMode by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,696 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,533 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMD opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.32.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INMD. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

