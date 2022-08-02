Kaizen Financial Strategies Buys 1,200 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of EWT opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

