K21 Market Cap Hits $3.56 Million (K21)

K21 (K21) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, K21 has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. K21 has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $32,325.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,941.08 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00127324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031384 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,540,067 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt.

K21 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

