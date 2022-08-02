JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Kendall Capital Management’s Largest Position

Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 5.8% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,346,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.08. 2,850,487 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22.

