JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ELSSF. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Elis in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Elis from €21.00 ($21.65) to €18.80 ($19.38) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Elis from €18.60 ($19.18) to €18.30 ($18.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Elis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ELSSF opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. Elis has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

About Elis

Elis SA provides linen and work wear textile, hygiene, and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers table, kitchen, and hotel linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; floor protection mats, mops, and wiping cloths; industrial wipers; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; and pest control, insect control, or disinfection services.

