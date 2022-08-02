Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Jounce Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of JNCE stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. 5,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,853. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $9.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 93.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 133,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 61,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 24,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,613,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $123,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.
