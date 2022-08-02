Jordan Park Group LLC Acquires 18,685 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 105.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.97. 9,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,502. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.95.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

