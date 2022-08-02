Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Short Interest Update

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the June 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance
Shares of JLL traded down $1.63 on Monday, reaching $189.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.73. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $275.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.33.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
