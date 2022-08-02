Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,373,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,811 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,465,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260,594 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,431.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,142,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,004 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,074,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,385,000 after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX stock opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $60.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64.

