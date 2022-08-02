Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.19. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

