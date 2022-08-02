Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,917,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965,127 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $19,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,549,028 shares in the company, valued at $301,656,124.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 51.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

